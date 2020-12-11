With the pandemic changing the fashion norms worldwide, the wedding trousseau too has seen a distinct shift from being ornamental and one-time-wear to multi-transitional outfits that are comfortable and light. “I would encourage grooms to wear something that accentuates their personality and does not bog them down through a day of festivities. I am a big fan of Indian aesthetics and hand-embroidered details. So, choosing an outfit that marries tradition and comfort is a sure shot winner,” feels celebrated luxury menswear designer Arjun Kilachand.

And the Mumbai-based designer’s eponymous label’s splendid winter-festive collection, Baag, is all about that and more. Here’s a lowdown on the edit and some tips for winter fashion from the couturier. Excerpts:

Arjun Kilachand

Tell us about your latest collection, Baag?

Our new collection Baag takes inspiration from artistic formations found in natural flowers and enchanting foliage. We have chosen a colour palette that is fresh, vibrant and eclectic, just as the diverse shades that exist in nature. All our outfits effortlessly interweave traditional aesthetics with intricate hand-embroidery to create sharp, modern silhouettes.

How has luxury menswear evolved in this new post-pandemic era?

I believe the new normal that the pandemic has created is going to encourage practical buying. Luxury brands are adapting to cater to this new buyer persona to create outfits that are multi-purpose and transitional. Digital platforms and social media are going to play a big role going forward.

Arjun Kilachand's Baag collection

What will be fashion trends for this winter wedding festive season for men?

Versatile and transitional outfits are going to redefine wedding and festive wear. For instance, A formal jacket worn for the reception can be transformed into a different semi-formal ensemble with a turtleneck sweatshirt inside teamed with a silk scarf. Also, men are looking to buy more minimalistic and tonal embroidered sherwanis and bandhgalas only so that they are multi-purpose and can be repeated.

Arjun Kilachand's Baag collection

Have the pocket squares made a comeback? How innovatively can they be used?

Indeed, they have. Pocket squares are great to add an extra pop of colour to business suits and sports jackets. You can fold it like a card and add it to the pocket for that additional zing. The Presidential and Rose fold pocket squares are my favourite. One of the no-nos is to match the pocket squares exactly to your shirt or tie.

Arjun Kilachand's Baag collection

What type of cufflinks is in vogue?

Personalised cufflinks or cufflinks with emoticons are cool.

What are the must-haves in men's wedding wardrobe?

A well-tailored business suit, a black or blue bandhgala set and a tonal embroidered kurta.

What are the winter wardrobe essentials?

A flannel structured overcoat and a knitted sweater to go with a business suit.

Who is the best-dressed male according to you?

I love Saif Ali Khan’s style. His style always brings out his personality.

Arjun Kilachand's Baag collection

What will your S/S ’21 be like?

We are currently brainstorming on our ideas for S/S ’21. We are looking to create more versatile minimalistic outfits for multi-purpose occasions. The new collection will carry our brand aesthetic of traditional embroideries and contemporary cuts. It will include shades like mint and frozen blue.

Worst fashion faux pas according to you?

An ill-fitted trouser or a shabby tie knot.

