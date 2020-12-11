Dressing up for women has always been a great stress-buster for renowned designer Mitan Ghosh. This student of NIFT Chennai, known for her exquisite curation of Benarasi and Chanderi saris is popular among the NRIs for her stunning bridal edits.

“Textiles, weaves and bright colours have always fascinated me the most and that’s always incorporated in whatever I design,” says the designer, who counts celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ujjwala Raut, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Pheroza Godrej, among her patrons.

The US-based designer, who started her eponymous label about eight years ago has just come up with her winter-festive edit of saris that spells opulence, class and style.

What kind of clothes and saris will be in fashion this season?

I believe, fashion is both being consistent and variable in one’s statement. One’s fashion statement and choices should be constant but styling should be experimental enough. Rich velvet and organza with bling will be doing rounds this season.

What kind of blouses will do the round this season?

Since the season is all about weddings and festivities, delicately embroidered velvet and silk blouses with plunging necklines will be very much in fashion during winter.

Any particular sari drapes that will be trending?

Draping the sari in the classic, traditional style is always the best option.

What is the most important thing that one should remember while wearing a sari?

There are a few things that should be considered before buying a sari. First is understanding one’s body type. Often people make a mistake while selecting the right kind of fabric for a when it comes to saris. The most important thing one should consider is his or her body type and accordingly choose a sari and drape.

Second is skin tone. Ideally, people with warm undertones should avoid warm colours. Someone with a blue undertone skin will look good in red or rani colours, whereas, someone with a yellow undertone skin will look beautiful in bottle green or yellow ochre-coloured sari.

To sum up, the most important thing to be considered is the comfort factor because a woman looks her best when she is confident in her attire and the confidence exudes from comfort.

How differently can one accessorise the sari look?

By layering it. Winter is the best season to be experimental and layer your favourite saris with accessories, oversized shirts, jackets, long shrugs, stoles and shawls, this season.

What are the winter wardrobe essentials?

Winter wardrobe essentials will be warm colours, velvets, silks.

Your fashion tips for winter fashion?

Whatever you are wearing, you should be confident enough. For example, if you wear bold colours, big animal motifs, large floral or geometric weaves and prints, be confident in carrying them and try and accessorise them aesthetically by not overdoing anything.

What are the other collections that you are working on?

We are still working on the spring-summer collection and it will take a while before the mood board is set.

