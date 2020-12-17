Orra

Diamond jewellery label Orra has unveiled their latest collection, titled Astra. Inspired by the beauty of stars, the collection has four styles of necklaces and earrings. The delicate necklaces have multiple strands studded with diamonds, and flower-shaped pendants and teardrop motifs.

Entice KGK

Another popular diamond brand, Entice KGK has also launched their festive collection. Apt for both occasion and daily wear, the pieces in this collection are versatile. One can choose from pieces like the diamond studded adjustable floral ring and pendant, intertwined necklaces and bangles with diamonds and golden flowers.