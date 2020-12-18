When it comes to choosing wedding wear, men are opting for outfits that have repeat value, feels designer Abhishek Ray. His Winter/Festive menswear collection mainly comprises kurta sets and diffusion wear in silks, khadi - linens and matkas combined with minimalistic embroideries and surface textures.

Long kurtas teamed with jacquard churidars or Farshi trousers, asymmetric drapes and jackets teamed with raw silk shawls and full appliqué work Nehru jackets are a few of the outfits to dominate his muted winter collection. Ray has kept the colour palette muted with shades of grey, beige, black and ivory dominating the show besides an occasional splash of bright colours like a red, orange and turquoise blue.

A grey raw silk textured kurta with jacquard churidar

“This year the trend seems to lean more towards simpler silhouettes, asymmetric cuts and drapes with very minimal embroideries,” says Abhishek, who has unveiled his winter-festive collection with an exclusive four-look shoot with Indulge.

Are there any noticeable change in sartorial preferences when it comes to winter weddings?

Yes, there is a sartorial shift when it comes to winter weddings this season. Clients are more concerned about the perfect fit and fall of the outfit rather than how extravagant it is. People are choosing more smartly and wisely.

A black asymmetric draped kurta with a blue appliqued jacket

What’s trending when it comes to men’s wedding wear?

The trend that seems to be predominant in menswear this season is that the grooms and the other clients are looking at sustainable fashion and choosing clothes that can be worn again. In a nutshell, people are not inclined towards one-time wear outfits any more.

What are the winter wardrobe essentials?

When it comes to menswear, three things are a must. A well-fitted black bandhgala, ivory or beige tailored kurta set, a suit in navy or black and a neutral coloured shawl.

How can men accessorise their looks in winter?

When it comes to men accessorising their looks in winter, the keywords are minimal and simplicity. Too many accessories like jewellery or wearing too many bright colours together is a strict no-no. Personal grooming and keeping oneself presentable is extremely important.

A brown asymmetric jacket with beige trousers and white shirt

What will be trending for women this winter?

Monochrome and self on self embroideries and textures will be the dominant trend. Flowy, easy-breezy silhouettes and lightweight outfits are going to be in fashion.

What fashion faux pas should one avoid?

One fashion faux pas that men should avoid is mixing up metals — if you are wearing a golden watch you must wear a belt with a golden buckle and not a silver one. Women should avoid completely matching their accessories with their clothes. A pop colour clutch or jewellery or shoes does wonder to contrast or otherwise neutral outfit.

A beige raw silk textured kurta with Farshi trousers teamed with a raw silk brown shawl

Best dressed woman and man in your eyes?

Natasha Poonawalla and Ayushmaan Khurrana.

What will your Spring-Summer ’21 collection look like?

My Spring Summer 2021 collection will be in absolutely washed out pastel shades with hints of pop colours, a lot of ivories and extensively hand embroidered in threadwork. Both womenswear and menswear will have a fresh dewy look. Fabrics will be mostly cotton, linens and chanderis in easy silhouettes.

Model: Mohammed Iqbal | Pictures: Siladitya Dutta | Hair and makeup: Abhijit Paul | Clothes: Abhishek Ray | Styling: Poulami Gupta | Shoes: Hamlyn | Location courtesy: Hyatt Regency

