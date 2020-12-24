The joys of celebration and the thrill of revelry that transports us to a time and place where the rules are risqué and the lines are blurred are what forms the backdrop of couturier Abhinav Mishra's capsule collection, Moonshine.

Moonshine by Abhinav Mishra

Recreating the extravaganza of Studio 54, Moonshine, a line of Indo-Western ensembles that transcend boundaries, time and place, redefines fashion en vogue.

Moonshine by Abhinav Mishra



The edit reflects an alternate reality where the mood is marvellous, the rules are a few and the people are enthralled. With its eight ensembles, it is an exclusive, one-of-a-kind celebration of the avant-garde, brought to life by Abhinav Mishra’s vision of a surreal spectacle that moves beyond the traditional definitions of the term.

Abhinav Mishra's 'Moonshine' is now available in stores and on AbhinavMishraOfficial.com