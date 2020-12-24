Fleuressence by Pankaj & Nidhi is just what you need for intimate celebrations
Threads of silk and gold are intricately hand-embellished on translucent tulles and diaphanous organzas in this luxurious Autumn-Winter collection called Fleuressence by Pankaj & Nidhi. The patterns are drawn from ornamental forms of flora, inspired by French Court Textiles of the 17th century.
The colour palette of the edit ranges from blushing peach and seashell pinks to mineral blues and hints of mint. A fresh combination of crimson and misty pink lends a fresh and festive air to the collection.
Silhouettes offer a classic canvas for the delightfully detailed embellishments that the brand is so well known for and they include gorgeous full-length skirts and lehengas, waist-length and midi jackets, feminine halter neck blouses with flowing pants, romantic sheer blouses with voluminous sleeves and melange of irresistibly wearable separates.
Each item is effortlessly stylish and timeless and has been designed to be a poème de fleurs, poetry in flowers, the very essence of the collection.