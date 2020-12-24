Threads of silk and gold are intricately hand-embellished on translucent tulles and diaphanous organzas in this luxurious Autumn-Winter collection called Fleuressence by Pankaj & Nidhi. The patterns are drawn from ornamental forms of flora, inspired by French Court Textiles of the 17th century.

Pankaj & Nidhi's latest edit

The colour palette of the edit ranges from blushing peach and seashell pinks to mineral blues and hints of mint. A fresh combination of crimson and misty pink lends a fresh and festive air to the collection.

Pankaj & Nidhi's latest edit

Silhouettes offer a classic canvas for the delightfully detailed embellishments that the brand is so well known for and they include gorgeous full-length skirts and lehengas, waist-length and midi jackets, feminine halter neck blouses with flowing pants, romantic sheer blouses with voluminous sleeves and melange of irresistibly wearable separates.

Pankaj & Nidhi's latest edit