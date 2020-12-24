Needledust's latest 2020 Mules collection Freedom has introduced a brand new ‘Square Toe’ profile with avant-garde designs that are travel-inspired. The boho-chic mules represent an eclectic mix of scenes from Nairobi, Santorini, Kashmir, the mystical Narnia among others and the collection is luxe yet cosy, royal yet comfortable, matching all your moods of the day.

Neeledust Mules Nairobi

The Nairobi collection is set in wild Kenya and embroidered on a deep olive base, the giraffes are intricately hand-embroidered in multimedia accents of gold and black. The adorable 3D twinkling eyes and the gorgeous fur are the highlights of this pair of mules.

Neeledust Mules Isle of Oia

The Nomadic Louie is hip and cool and the rebellious chimp Louis is a sight to behold! Capturing the chimp's joyful expressions on a fawn base, the mules come in beautiful pop pink, orange, yellow and turquoise with metallic accents, shells and dancing tassels.

Needledust mules Zuri

If you are looking for some muted bling then Zuri is y our perfect gold mule! Wear it with a little black dress or a pair of trendy metallic pants and you have a winner.

You can also check out Firdaus which is inspired by the beautiful Kashmiri handicraft of 'Pashmina' and is an ode to the union of two of India's most treasured crafts- Jamavar and Jutti making.

Needledust mules Firdaus

There's also Isle of Oia that showcases the stunning sight of the famous sunset of Oia in Santorini with its reflection mirroring in the ocean. Hues of pink, ivory, yellow and blues, sophisticatedly embellished with the highest quality of glass beads, giving out that subtle, glam lustre will surely make you fall in love with this mule.

The new collection will be available across Needledust flagship stores as well as online on NeedleDust.com.