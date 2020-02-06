Sonata, the largest selling watch brand from the house of Titan just launched a smart range office wear watches for both men and women called Sleek 3.0 and Silver Linings respectively. True to their name, these watches are sleek with a silver-tone and are perfect additions to your work wardrobe.

With these collections, for the first time, Sonata introduced the very trendy mesh straps in its portfolio. So, you can very well pair these lightweight, elegant watches with your smart formals, as you head to work every day.

Sleek 3.0 collection

The Sleek 3.0 range of watches for men are available in steel, black and rose gold plating. The silver and black mesh straps are paired with contrast coloured dials to accentuate the style quotient. Sleek 3.0 watches come with a premium design that complements the modern, urban man. Some watches from the collection have an additional date function too.

Silver Lining Collection

The colourful dials with delicate floral motifs in the Silver Lining collection make these watches more feminine and beautiful. These minimalistic watches with steel mesh straps and slim dials make for a perfect fit for all formal wear for women be it ethnic or western and can be very well worn from office to party.

“Mesh strap watches have been an essential aspect of formal dressing, we wanted to specifically target this space and thus brought two collections for each man and woman. The watches speak to the sensibilities of our customers and are minimalistic yet graceful. As a brand, our intent is to bring products to our audience that are useful and are relevant to them on an everyday basis,” says Utkarsh Thakur, marketing head Sonata.

Sonata Sleek 3.0 watches are available in 11 variants with a price range between Rs 1625 and Rs 2399. The Silver lining collection for women has a range of 11 variants and are priced between Rs 1275 and Rs 1475.

Get these sparkling mesh strap range of watches from all World of Titan Stores, the Sonata website and all authorised dealers.