Pinky Reddy and Sandeep Khosla check out the brand new store.

Iconic designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla unveiled their diffusion brand, Asal, in Hyderabad.

Sandeep with sisters Upasana and Anushpala

Their upscale menswear label, MARD by Abu Sandeep also finds a pride of place in the plush boutique replete with ivory flooring and golden accents oozing grandeur.

Oh so grand!

This is their first store presence in Hyderabad which drew the celebrity clientele to the launch.

Shilpa and Sudha Reddy

Spotted at the do were the who’s who of Hyderabad, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, with sister Anushpala, Pinky Reddy, Shilpa Reddy, and Shalini Bhupal. They have all been patrons of the brand for a long time now!

