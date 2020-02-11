What can be more dramatic and luxurious than gifting the love of your life a timepiece with a dial adorning 224 white round diamonds? Yes, you heard us right. That's exactly what the country's only indigenous bespoke watchmaker, Jaipur watch Company has come up with. But the drama doesn't end here. The design of the dial has emulated the unique shape of a barrel which is made with pure white gold. The design is further enhanced with this stunning use of 97 white and 97 black baguettes, which looks regal, to say the least. To enhance the look, they have complemented the dial with a vibrant red leather strap.

Barrel watch by Jaipur Watch Company

"The clever use of white gold, diamonds and baguettes turns this one-of-a-kind piece of timekeeper into nothing short of a fine jewellery piece, which will surely be a head-turner at any occasion. The design has been meticulously done and it can effortlessly complement both Western and traditional attires. Our watches are not merely accessories, they are timeless pieces which can be a part of the family's heirloom collection," tells Gaurav Mehta, the founder of Jaipur Watch Company. Gaurav is known for his passion in watchmaking and how creatively he uses the rare British-era coins as dials for the watches.

Barrel watch by Jaipur Watch Company

A Made In India, Jaipur Watch Company melds the age-old, traditional craftsmanship of Jaipur and its history of royal lifestyles with the ever-evolving watch-making techniques at its workshop and factory in Bengaluru. Known primarily for their British era coin dials, they have a wide range of bespoke gold watches that aptly captures the ethos and heritage of our country.

Price on request. Available at jaipurwatches.com, Select City Walk, New Delhi and at Tijori Stores, at Oberoi Hotels