Madhura Visweswa-ran tells us that the eighth-edition of The Redwood Foundation Organic Fair is bigger and better, with nearly 60 participants this year, and natural products added to the repertoire. The fair is set up on the premises of The Redwood Montessori that was founded by Madhura and Shankari Kamakshi Subbiah in 2011. Right from the start ‘organic’ has been the buzzword here, and even their kitchen that churns out a ‘rainbow’ coloured menu for the students — has always supported local sources and uses seasonal, indigenous and organic produce. Plastic-free for five years, this market place has been created to support the organic movement, and is expecting more than 1,000 footfalls this year. They started with about 12 stalls nearly a decade back, Madhura says, “We would like the community to have access to all these vendors, who are producing chemical-free soaps, detergents and food free of preservatives.” Among the participants is Suhasini Maniratnam’s NAAM foundation that has recently launched a line of organic solid perfumes that has us intrigued. Meanwhile, Glass Studio is bringing their range of designer glassware and there is a pet adoption drive too.



Bird’s eye view



Participating for the first time at the fair, artist and photographer Kuntal Desai tells us that he is bringing more than 100 pieces of apparel and home decor (a set of six napkins at `1,200) based on his exquisite photographs of nature and birds. Expect to find a new collection of men’s limited edition shirts in linen, with motifs of lily ponds and egrets. Meanwhile, the new women’s range of crushed chiffons sports floral prints.



Bar code

While we think that the Rose Body Butter by Skinsense is luscious and super hydrating, Rashmi Prithviraj assures us that she will be bringing her entire range of soaps (from `350 onwards), body butters, lip butters, hair packs and cleansers. “I call my collection edible — since all the ingredients are natural and preservative and chemical-free. Even the body dusting powder has no talcum in it,” says Rashmi, adding that she will also be bringing the goat’s milk soap.

.

Entry is free, at Redwood’s Kottivakkam campus on February 29, between 4 pm and 7 pm.

