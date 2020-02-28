Popular American beauty brand Too Faced was born in 1998, as an antidote to the dark hued make-up products that were all the rage during the time. It’s pretty pink and feminine palettes were soon selling like hot cakes. Founded by Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson, the brand is now available in India exclusively on Nykaa.



The duo who started their careers in the beauty industry working with Estee Lauder, Armani and Chanel, got a clear understanding about the needs of women by interacting directly with customers. They wanted to make beauty something fun, joyful and feminine.



Some of Too Faced’s most popular products include The Better Than Sex Mascara which will retail at Rs.1,900, Pretty Rich Eyeshadow Palette priced at Rs.4,500 and Diamond Highlighter which will cost Rs.2,500.



Available online

