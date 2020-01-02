Kay Beauty, the recently launched beauty brand by Katrina Kaif just released its range of nail lacquers. Called Kay Beauty Nail Nourish, the high-gloss paints are packed with ingredients like Vitamin C and avocado oil to give your nails protection and nourishment. Another ingredient is lemon peel water, a super-hydrating addition that prevents nails from chipping.

The colours include 36 different options. There are 12 shades of ‘Fresh Pastels’, 12 shades of ‘Raw Nudes’ and 12 shades of ‘Vibrant Hues.’

Talking about this collection, Katrina Kaif says, “This collection is very personal because it’s the result of something I found missing in my life! My schedule is constantly changing and I needed a nail enamel that would last me through everything - from my workouts to photo shoots to the red carpet - without worrying about damaging my nails. I am very proud of the formula we were able to deliver on all three levels that we envisioned: super high-gloss, with essential nourishing ingredients and a large range so you can find a shade for every occasion.”

Reena Chhabra, CEO, Nykaa Brands, says, “The Kay Beauty differentiator has been to deliver unique products to customers that benefit their lifestyle both by delivering easy-to-use professional products and by creating formulas that nourish the skin. The Nail Nourish collection is a continuation of that promise delivering a rich gel-effect finish while at the same time protecting the nails. These nail lacquers have been specially formulated in Europe and have a patented 2-Fold Plasticizer to prevent chipping.”

Rs.225. Available on Nykaa.com and at Nykaa stores.

