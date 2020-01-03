When Shivangi Bajpai, a passionate wildlife photographer turned designer, started her e-commerce label recently, she knew she wanted to do something where both her interests can be effectively be clubbed. Hence, she unveiled Mix Mitti-Clicked and Crafted, which creates bags and stationeries where the highlights are the wildlife snaps that she has taken. “I am a wildlife photographer first who happened to study design. For my first collection, I decided to travel to Maasai Mara in Kenya and incorporate the photos I took to create an array of travel accessories and stationeries,” says the graduate of National Institute of Fashion Technology.

Stationeries and bags are the highlights from the debut collection

The New Delhi-based designer also added that she wanted to create awareness about the concerns plaguing the environment in the process and this was her way of doing it. “When you are carrying a backpack with a stunning photo of a deer, it can be a conversation starter for sure, which might lead to awareness about the endangered species,” she says. The brand will also be donating a portion of the profits for causes that concern wildlife and nature protection.



She hands over her photographs to a team of artisans who work with her. After they are chosen, the craftsmen then decide the size of the bags and the fabric it can be stitched from. Her debut collection offers camera bags and handbags, duffle bags and backpacks. They are crafted from fabric like polyester suede and cotton canvas and are available in a mix of colours like tan, ecru and black. Her next collection that she is going to work on will feature the Sunderbans in all its glory.

Available online.

Rs 3,000 onwards

for bags.

