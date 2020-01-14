One of the leading Indian footwear brands Alberto Torresi just launched their latest range of ergonomically designed utility boots with the Winter Tide Collection, which are just perfect to flaunt at any of those occasions.

The high-toned boots collection for men in pure leather are tailored with the soft cushioned sole and features a line of high-top boots in different motifs from criss-cross zipper boots to buckle up boots. The eclectic assortment of boots is available in the rich tone of black, brown, tan, blue and red.

Alberto Torresi Blue Finn Boots

With approaching winters, boots invariably become an instant choice with everyone and the perfect blend of intensity, power and play make each pair a must-have in every man’s wardrobe.

Alberto Torresi Brodo Finn Boots

“Whatever your style, we’ve got a pair for you. Rendering comfort assorted with style is our foremost priority. Keeping the latest trends in mind the newly-launched Winter Tide collection caters to everyone’s unique taste in fashion,” feels Ishaan Sachdeva, director of Alberto Torresi.

Price Range: Rs 3,995 Onwards. Available online at www.albertotorresi.com and all leading online shopping sites.