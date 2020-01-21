Your look is not complete until you put your best foot forward and this rings truer during the winter season. Shoes indeed are playing an increasingly crucial role in pulling up the style quotient several notches higher and designer leather shoe brand Brune is acing it with their latest collection of shoewear called Style Hybrid. A brilliant edit of supremely elegant footwear for men, this latest range of boots in trendsetting designs can be the perfect choice in terms of design and comfort.

Triple Monk Dark Tan High Ankle Leather Boots by Brune

"If you are looking to amp-up your winter look, this is the perfect trendsetting collection crafted for super stylish needs. The collection has a wide range with various options to create newer and distinct trends for men with a unique fashion taste," says Tabby Bhatia, founder of Brune.

Double Monk Tan High Ankle Boots

This iconic premium leather brand crafts each piece aiming at utmost comfort and durability. These ultra voguish boots for men extend an impeccable and flawless charm with unique triple monks, to classy tassels or even matchless dual shades / two-tone patterns, in low and high ankle boots, which are perfect to amp your urban styling game during winters. These high fashioned leather boots available in striking tan, black, red and blue colours look really fetching.

Price – Rs 6,999 onwards