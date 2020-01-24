It's a call back to the roots for Blenders Pride Fashion Tour this year with the theme My Craft My Pride. And the 15th edition of this glitzy Fashion tour kickstarted from Kolkata with acclaimed designer Anamika Khanna curating a breathtaking experience that highlighted extraordinary work of craft in her brilliantly designed edit that added to the grandeur of the evening. were showstoppers Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, looking spectacular in masterpieces by Anamika.

Showstoppers Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and designer Anamika Khanna

Khanna showcased the diverse and rich culture of India through her collection that was young, energetic and almost flamboyant, representing two diametrically opposite sentiments that complement each other at the same time. She has created intricately crafted and richly embroidered pieces in easy contemporary shapes, in lustrous satins and rich silks combined with khadi cotton with lace organza and tulle adding an ethereal element to the entire collection.

The Showcase winner Stanzin Palmo at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour Kolkata 2019-20

The colour palette comprised whites and blacks to emeralds, fuchsias and reds and metal techniques of shibori, embroideries of Bengal, Kutch and Rajasthan and zardosi were employed in the garments. The menswear collection was relaxed in spirit and the layover of craft and print in a modern interpretation was the backbone of this collection

With actors Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor as her showstoppers, the audience couldn't have asked for more.

“I believe that craft exposes human experience beyond the visual and cerebral and helps them explore it through their hands. In a predominantly mechanised world, it slows everything down, keeps traditional techniques alive, and enables us to create and express freely,” tells Khanna about her collection.

Collection Gallery at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour Kolkata

Charting a unique course, the iconic 15th year of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour comes with a path-breaking format with designer Ashish Soni as curator-in-chief and an exclusive collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). The tour will present festivals of fashion and create a universe of pride through its three themes – Craft, Blend and Identity and will culminate in a larger-than-life finale, The Pride of India, in Mumbai, with 15 eminent designers.

Stepping into the fashion spotlight as always, the tour also launched a new element, The Showcase, which is a platform for aspiring fashion designers and models display their talent.

Collection Gallery at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour Kolkata

The festivals of fashion in Kolkata included segments such as the Collection Gallery, The Showcase, and Style Forum, each of which celebrated a whole new facet of fashion. An artistic display of 58 iconic pieces, The Collection Gallery was spread over three zones – Craft, Blend, Identity – including over 40 famed designers such as Kallol Dutta, Dev R Nil, Ayushman Mitra, Paromita Banerjee, and Divya Sheth.

The Showcase presented the work of designer Stanzin Palmo who hails from Ladakh. Her label ZILZOM is a contemporary conglomeration of traditional influences and modern aesthetics that represents the beauty of Ladakh. Her collection included Ladakhi silhouettes in local fabric, like Ladakh Pashmina, with signature prints that had a storytelling element.

Designer Anamika Khanna at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour Kolkata

At the Style Forum, industry stalwarts such as designer Anju Modi, photographer Anushka Menon, sports commentator Gautam Bhimani, designer Paromita Banerjee, Shamlu Dudeja of SHE Foundation, Sunil Sethi of FDCI and Che Kurrien, Editor-in-Chief, GQ India, came together for a panel discussion on How can traditional craftsmanship survive in the modern world.

Moving ahead from Kolkata, Blenders Pride Fashion Tour will travel across cities such as Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai on February 1, 15 and 22 respectively.