Imagine big red flowers, adventurous cuts and beautiful colours — if you’re looking for a mix of these elements, check out sartorialist Sirisha Reddy’s latest launch at her flagship store in Jubilee Hills. Known for creating contemporary designs using sequins and glass beads, most of her ensembles are for brides who would love to experiment with cuts. She has dressed the likes of Kiara Advani and Mehrene Kaur Pirzada, closer home.

The city-based fashion ace says, “The new collection is called The Colour Game 2020 and it is all about seven colours of the rainbow.” However, she states that she has settled for pastel alternatives from the VIBGYOR — lavender from the violet family, for instance. One can notice red floral embroidery with green leaves and a geometrical design done with a special sequins embroidery. The cuts of the blouses are such that it makes way for a statement neckpiece that the bride might like to wear.

Her mirror work blouse in pink that actress Vedhika sported recently is a favourite with the brides-to-be. Unique kalidar skirts and dupattas with the lehengas that have edgier motifs and attention-grabbing tassels are some of the highlights of her collection. The fabric that she has used include raw silk, chanderi, net, organza, French silk and suede.

`45,000 onwards.

— PS