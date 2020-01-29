Global Desi's summer festive and casual collection is a celebration of friendship, to say the least. The edit, aptly named Jalsa, is all about a little bit of girl power and many bits of fun thrown together for every day of this season.

With every collection, Global Desi reinvents one piece of traditional clothing and turn it into something very chic and contemporary and this time the airy, gharara jumpsuit is in the spotlight. Blending the comfy jumpsuit and the traditional gharara, this ensemble will help you dress up or dress down for the day.

Global Desi's Jalsa collection

In cheery summer indigos, ochres, mustards and pastels of every hue, JALSA's outfits have an urban Indian spin to them, where juxtaposed florals meet botanical wallpapers and Moroccan prints meet Ajrak motifs. The playful prints and patchwork inspired prints are equally appealing in attractive silhouettes.

Global Desi's Jalsa collection

The collection is translated into playful separates in modern cuts and includes crop tops with skirts and pants, bohemian tailored silhouettes, mix and match solid separates. Besides, there are two-piece sets detailed with pintucks, festive frills, embroidered details, and off-shoulder tops. The hero of this collection, however, is a range of gorgeous gharara jumpsuits.

Available online and in stores from today.

Price Range: Rs 1199 to Rs 5699