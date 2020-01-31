Why would you look up the Internet to find your sartorial style? Just be yourself and dress up the way you feel, and if you are still in two minds, then head straight to any of the Rangoli stores for their newly-launched Indo-ethnic label YOUVE. That’s precisely what Nikhil Jain director of Rangoli told us during the launch of YOUVE.

“I had always thought of coming up with something new, something lively in terms of ethnic wear, but I was lacking in inspiration. Nusrat brought that zeal and YOUVE happened. It’s all about stylish traditional wear for the young women who want to be themselves,” tells Nikhil Jain.

This young and vibrant brand from the house of Rangoli has been painstakingly curated by actor-MP Nusrat Jahan and all the pieces have a distinct imprint of her personal style and flamboyance. The traditional pieces with contemporary cuts and silhouettes are available in silk, georgette and organza with elaborate stitches in metal threads, appliques and aari besides the usual sequin work. We sat down with the effervescent Nusrat for a chat about YOUVE and her fashion philosophy. Excerpts:

Actor, MP, and now a designer with your own label. How does it feel?

Well, it feels wonderful. Design and fashion is something I have always been interested in. It’s just another opportunity to explore that side of mine and also make the world a little more beautiful and happy place to live in. I would want the young women of today to be fashionable and add to their confidence.

When did think of YOUVE? What does the name stand for?

During one particular occasion, I didn’t have my usual team of stylists, so I was in a fix with regards to what to wear. So, for anyone not having a stylist, YOUVE is the place to go and shop. Pick up these wonderful outfits to look effortlessly beautiful. YOUVE basically stands for ‘YOU-HAVE’ and it’s also actually a stylised way of saying ‘Youth’.

What kind of clothes do we expect?

We have clothes that start from `10,000 onwards for all occasions, such as palazzos and crop tops, drape saris, cocktail dresses, gowns and lehengas. YOUVE will always present the trendiest and best of clothes for occasion wear and I personally sit with the design team and give my inputs. We also have young amateur designers across the country working for us.

Where have you got your inspiration from?

There is no specific inspiration as such. But I have stuck to the things I love as a girl — be it bling, sequins, floral motifs or multi colours.

Who is YOUVE targeted at?

YOUVE is targeted at the Indian woman and anyone who wants to stand out.

What’s fashion for you?

Fashion for me is a morale booster. Fashion for me is embracing new styles and trends. Initially, I had a set mindset to wear a certain type of clothes. But now, I love experimenting with looks, try out new colours and be different.

What’s your personal fashion statement?

My personal fashion statement is all about easy-to-wear clothes, being stylish and most importantly, carrying off whatever I am wearing with confidence. At home, I love chilling out in Nikhil’s T-shirts and pyjamas. I wear a lot of Disney and Cartoon Network merchandise. When it comes to occasions, I dress according to the event or place I am going to. For political work, I am usually in my saris and salwars from Rangoli. For any other fashion event, I wear suits, gowns or dresses. But I love wearing saris the most.

What’s next?

2019 has been extremely good and lucky for me. Now, with Asur and YOUVE, I am sure this year has something more exciting for me. So, we have to wait and watch.

