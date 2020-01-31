SHIBORI, THE TIE-and-dye technique that forms interesting patterns on contemporary silhouettes is the highlight in Tabeer, the latest collection by Karigar & Co. A continuation of their fall collection, Tabeer, which literally means ‘interpretation of a dream’ in Urdu, follows the brand’s philosophy of minimalist couture and fun prêt ensembles, with dreamy and flowy profiles. Expect shades of blue, red and black dominating the collection, which features soft fabrics such as mulmul, silk, chanderi and organza.

Owner Amita Ganeriwala, who started the label with kantha embroidery under the name Raaga around 20 years ago says, “Our previous collections also had very unique names. For instance, Adaa, Jharoka, Afreen and Sutiana. In Tabeer, we have used the age-old tradition of shibori, which is not just intense, but creative as well. The technique is similar to tie-and-dye of Rajasthan, but has its distinct character and is popular across the globe. Also, you’d find hints of appliqué work in th e collection.”

Amita was joined by her 31-year-old son Abhishek a couple of years back, who is now giving the brand fresh perspectives. Abhishek, who is also into real estate adds, “I wanted to help her elevate the brand to a different level. She takes care of the designing part, while I am concentrating on marketing and the business aspect. For us, quality and customer satisfaction are key, and the brand’s ethos is based on these two strong pillars.”

At their Alipore atelier, we got the first look of the collection, before its official launch later next month. Gorgeous drape saris to kaftans and dresses to light lehengas, the collection fits the bill for the minimalistic millennial and especially, brides and grooms. We spotted a modish lehenga with a ruffled top in organza in rich galaxy blue, paired with a flowy skirt adorned with shibori dye. Another piece that caught our attention was a long asymmetric dress with a combination of Chanderi and muslin, accentuated by the same dye technique in geometric patterns.

Jumpsuits too can be found in the collection, and one particular piece with flared bottoms and organza frills is rounded up with a bespoke belt laden with pearls and thread work. The detailing in the collection is meticulous, well demonstrated in a black drape sari where the edges of the ruffles in the aanchal were finished with delicate gold and black beads.