KUNAL ANIL TANNA gives the classic Indian form a desirable twist with contemporary cuts and layerings, with offerings that have scored high among Bollywood stars such as Rahul Khanna, Riteish Deshmukh, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor and Vicky Kausjal, to name a few. The Mumbai-based couturier, who honed his skills under celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and has also styled stars in films such as Kabhie Alvida Naa Kehna, Om Shanti Om, Dostana and Jab We Met, will be showcasing his S/S’20 collection, Elementary, at the Lakmé Fashion Week next month. Back on the LFW ramp after a gap of five years, Kunal, 38, gives us a few insights into his collection, which promises to be versatile and fluid in its interpretations. Excerpts:

Tell us about your Spring/Summer 2020 edit.

The S/S’20 collection brings out a contemporary version of our basic Indian silhouettes with some hints of athleisure catering to the modern man. It’s a collection wherein you will find interesting textures and silhouettes, a collection I am personally proud of. The edit draws its inspiration from the grassroots, and revisits the basics with a fresh perspective, to bring about the best of the blend. Innovative yet elegantly relatable to the modern man, the colour palette is a range of muted tones and consists one of my two favourite hues — ivory and blue. Our last collection, Alacrity, was inspired by nostalgia and the ensemble had layered quilt-like textures amalgamated with cable knit to reflect a cosy and chic vibe.

How accessible and wearable is your collection?

The collection is extremely versatile. The pieces can be assembled and worn at formal occasions or can be picked up for casual meetings and gettogethers with friends and family. You can dress up or down and it will fit any occasion and mood. You’ll find a lot of ribbed tunics, shackets and bomber bandis constructed in variations of cotton .