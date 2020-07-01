IndiLuxe on Tata CLiQ Luxury announced the launch of its gourmet food category with an exciting collaboration with 10 of India’s most celebrated designers.

Named, Gourmet delights, the category offers everything from artisanal chocolates and single origin coffees to organic foods. This category launch comes at a time when India, in lockdown, is discovering its inner chef. As part of the launch, the brand has collaborated with 10 designers for the unique ‘The Apron Project 2020’. With names like Anavila, AntarAgni, Doodlage, Ka-sha, Payal Singhal and Urvashi Kaur in the mix, each designer was invited to create a limited-edition apron that reflects the designer’s unique sensibilities in terms of aesthetics, craft and materials used.

“There is a powerful synergy between both, the art of designing and cooking. We all take great pleasure in cooking, and it is therapeutic for many. What is unique about this project is the fact that each of these designs is a true embodiment of the designer’s aesthetic sense. We are excited to have collaborated with these exceptional designers who have created pieces of art. With the launch of the Apron Project, I look forward to our valued, discerning customers embracing and encouraging their inner chef, and cherishing our aprons,” Rina Shah, Business Head, IndiLuxe, said.

Priced at Rs 5,000, the aprons are part of limited edition series with only 10 pieces from each design.