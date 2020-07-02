The last three months have been a great leveller and have registered a stark reminder that whatever the differences that might exist among us are not even skin-deep.

With the world being obsessed with possessing material wealth, discarding anything relatively old and thereby denouncing the age-old Indian tradition of saving and passing on, we have wasted Nature's precious resources. Nature demands a course correction and Noida-based men's fashion label Antar Agni by designer Ujjawal Dubey intends to contribute to that in their own small way through an ongoing effort called Restore Love that brings back your old damaged garments to life. They treat, refurbish or bring back to life, enhance as per occasion, the existing garments that you own.

Clothes from Antar Agni's SS collection

"Reflect on the time you were a child and received hand-me-downs from an older sibling, think about making it yours, and then the joy of seeing a younger family member make it theirs. Irrespective of intentions, as Indians, this idea of demanding the least from the earth is tied to our foundations, and Restore Love is our effort to bring that magic into 2020," tells Dubey.

If you have ever owned an Antar-Agni garment that needs a little more love- bring your piece to them and they will make sure you have your old friends back, maybe in a new avatar and enhanced for your occasion if you so choose. " This is a rejection of seasons and trends for the comfort of a garment that sparks joy and becomes a rich part of your life story while being conscious of the earth at the same time.," adds Dubey.

Clothes from Antar Agni's SS collection

The idea stemmed from Dubey’s favourite jacket and old memories of the Indian household. “We have always believed in the slow life and this idea has been brewing for a while now. Slow down life and let it grow on you and in this case the evergreen-ness of the clothes. I have a jacket that has lasted me a greater part of a decade. I’ve overdyed it a few times, sewn-in buttonholes, and reconstructed sections of it. Every week I wear it, it takes on greater meaning and ensures a little less consumption. It would be such a great joy to create this for others to reimagine those special pieces within their wardrobe”, shares Ujjawal.

Clothes from Antar Agni's SS collection

If you have an Antar-Agni that has been hurt or damaged or needs enhancement in any way possible write to them and they will make sure that the love doesn’t fade. Allow that cut on the fabric, damage, or alteration be your window into reinvention, tells the designer.

Check out their stuff at antar-agni.com