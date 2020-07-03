Fossil’s new limited edition Solar Watch is part of the brand’s plan to fulfil their pro-planet criteria by 2025. Essentially, the aim is to ensure that every product they create includes at least one sustainable material, and all their primary packaging is reusable or recyclable.

The watch case has an outer ring that acts as a solar panel that harnesses light and converts it to energy through a solar cell that is located beneath the dial. The energy is stored in a rechargeable battery that powers the watch. When fully charged, the battery lasts for about four months.

In addition to being solar powered, another feature that makes the watch eco-conscious is the strap. All watches come with five straps that are made with yarn created from 16 plastic bottles, which are taken from either landfills, oceans or national parks. Fossil will also plant a tree with each purchase, through a special collaboration with EcoMatcher, a company that plants trees and forests in partnership with foundations that they vet. Customers can find out about the location and CO2 performance of their tree and even name it by following the instructions inside the box the watch is packaged in.

Rs.9,995. Available online.

