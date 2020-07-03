As the clean beauty movement continues to gain traction across the globe, new plat-forms and brands dedicated to it are mushrooming everywhere. Among them is Sublime Life, an e-store run by Mumbai-based Deep Lalvani, whose previous venture, Be.TheSolution, created hygiene products, such as toilet seat sanitisers and hand sanitisers, geared towards women.

While the jury is still out on what exactly constitutes clean beauty, the general consensus is that it is products made with ingredients that are not harmful to the skin or the environment. It doesn’t necessarily have to be organic or natural. “There is a high demand for clean beauty products and an increasing number of women are making the switch. However, there needs to be more awareness about the right ingredients and brands. I think Sublime Life addresses this,” explains Deep, adding, “The beauty industry is guilty of being a pollutant. From single use plastic packaging, to animal testing and using micro beads that clog drainage systems, there are many horror stories on how the industry is managed. The good news is consumers and businesses are waking up to these harsh realities and addressing these issues. We are on the cusp of a complete overhaul of the industry.”

Started in May last year, the website has a curated selection of indie labels and international brands that address concerns ranging from hair care and skin care to hygiene. The brands are hand-picked based on an ‘exclusion list’ that has been drawn up to ensure the products are safe, free from toxins, and good for the customer and the environment.

Take your pick

Sukin, an Australian company, is one of the most popular brands on the website. It is focused on natural skincare and boasts products such as Sukin Certified Organic Rosehip Oil (a face oil with 70 per cent essential fatty acids and vitamins) and Sukin Super Greens Nutrient Rich Facial Moisturiser (a lightweight moisturiser with super greens such as kale, spirulina and parsley). Another interesting brand to try out is Cowshed from Somerset, England. Designed to give users a ‘spa-like experience at home’, Cowshed has bath and beauty products for every mood, such as the Grumpy Cow Volumising Conditioner and the Knackered Cow Relaxing Bath and Shower Gel. Noted Indian labels that you can shop for include Bare Necessities (organic and ethically sourced bath and beauty products), Daughter Earth (beauty brand using principles of ayurveda and modern green biochemistry) and Ruby’s Organics (beauty products designed for Indian skin).

Green connect

Their focus on being eco-conscious is not just limited to the skin creams, serums, bath gels and lipsticks they sell, but extends to their packaging as well. They follow plastic-free shipping, which essentially means that everything from the outer sleeve to the tape they use is not made from plastic. Each delivery comes with seed paper, which they encourage their customers to plant. Through the #SublimeRecycles Programme, they urge buyers to send back or drop off empty bottles of beauty products (even if not sold by them), in exchange for loyalty points.

“We hope to lead the clean beauty movement in India by taking a strong step towards sustainability and a greener environment,” says Deep, adding that they are focusing on building a portfolio of 100 brands to ensure that there’s something for everyone.

Rs.150 upwards