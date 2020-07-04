There's no way you can do away with wearing masks, not in the near future at least. But you needn't feel stifled wearing the same old boring white piece of cloth on your face. With designers offering colourful and attractive face masks in all shapes and sizes, they can well become a coordinated part of your everyday attire.

Joining the bandwagon of designers is stylist and couturier Anupam Chatterjee, who has come up with a mixed bag of colourful face masks in breathable cotton fabrics. These simple pieces of colourful cotton cloths are all upcycled from his previous collection and are handwoven to ensure that you can wear them for a longer period without any discomfort. Besides, the best part about these masks is that they can be rewashed and reused for as long as you want and also make for great gifting options.

Printed cotton masks by Anupam Chatterjee

They are available in nice quirky, summery prints and come in vibrant shades of crimson red, mustard yellow, indigo blue, pomegranate pink and olive green besides the neutral shades of black blue and grey. They come in patterns, stripes and kalamkari prints and Ikat motifs too that can look equally good with your dressy clothes or a traditional sari.

These gender-neutral masks are designed in such a way that men too can happily pair these colourful masks with their officewear or kurtas.

Anupam Chatterjee

"Be it your daily chores or occasions, masks are a must whenever you step out of the safety of your home. Hence it helps to break the monotony if they are well-designed and colourful," tells Anupam Chatterjee, owner of Warssi, who thought of gainfully using all the time he had at hand during the lockdown.

Printed cotton masks by Anupam Chatterjee

"There was a glut of leftover pieces from my previous collection which I thought of putting to productive use. There's perhaps no better way to remember my past collections than turning them into pret pieces of masks," feels Anupam, who has ensured to make each mask unique in treatment and style. "You will not find another of its kind," he points out quickly.

Printed cotton masks by Anupam Chatterjee

And what sets them apart is not only the designer tag but also the affordable pricing. "I have kept the masks pocket-friendly since they are life-saving and essential gears," explains Anupam.

You can check out the masks at Anupam's social media handles or order online on 9831668932.