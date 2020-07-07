Designer Payal Singhal is known for her signature prints, which are charming, colourful and cheerful. With the need to arm yourself with as many unique masks as possible increasing daily, the designer has now launched a range of masks featuring her popular floral prints.

The cloth masks, which are three-ply, are available in two variants - reversible and pleated. Breathable and gentle on the skin, they come with a matching pouch, making it easy to store.



All the masks are reusable and washable. The top and bottom layers are made from 75 per cent cotton and 25 per cent silk, while the middle layer is 100 per cent cotton. Payal has also paid attention to the ear loops, which are soft and comfortable.

“Ever since we launched the #stayhome #staysafe #flattenthecurve campaign on social media, we have been inundated with enquires for PS Masks. This led us to launch a collection of masks in our signature aesthetic and prints, with a pouch to match,” says the designer.

In addition, Payal will also unveil another line of masks in a few weeks, with new designs, styles and a layer of meltblown filter and another layer of 100 per cent knit cotton.

Rs.795. Available online.

