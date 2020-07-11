Handwoven sari label Taniera by Titan has launched a new collection of silk and linen saris. Featuring charming floral prints and soothing pastel shades, the collection which is available at all their stores nationwide, is called Florelle.

Capturing a free-spirited whimsical vibe, the floral motifs are all digitally printed. Soft and lightweight, the saris bear prints of flowers like roses, orchids, gladiolas and magnolias, beside dandelions. These botanical motifs are paired with details such as lace and gingham checks.

The brand was launched in 2017 as a way to support rural artisans, and it currently has 12 stores across cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune.

Rs.10,000 upwards. Across all outlets.