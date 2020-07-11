Louis Vuitton released an animated short film called Zoooom with Friends for the new Digital Paris Fashion Week.

In the 3.45 minute video, the characters spend five days in Paris for fashion week, before setting sail down the River Seine in a barge, with their LV trunks in tow. The motley crew, accompanied by movers, packing up shipping containers (presumably housing the Spring-Summer 2021 collection) that are loaded onto the barge as well, make their way across the globe stopping over at destinations lime Tokyo and Shanghai.

Directed by Virgil Abloh, the video is a virtual and literal voyage across the globe starting at the Men’s Artistic Director ’s ancestral home in Asnières.

Watch the video here.