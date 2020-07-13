Though sandals are synonymous with beach holidays and relaxed day offs, they are increasingly gaining popularity among the urban crowd who are opting for a relaxed look during the summer and rainy seasons.

Keeping the trend in mind, luxury and health footwear brand Von Wellx Germany has come up with its trendy sandal collection called The Healthy Sandal Renaissance.

Brown Strapped Sandal by Von Wellx Germany

This classy, open-toed footwear can be paired up with almost everything depending on one’s personal choice. There are several options to choose from including the typical hiking-style sandals or sliders, the comfortable Birkenstocks and the classy leather sandals besides the usuals espadrilles, flip-flops, gladiators and many more.

While focusing on the style, Von Wellx Germany keeps an eye on the health factor too. All the footwear in the collection is made with 5-bed zone reflex technology, which ensures to give a soft massage to the feet all day, relieves heel, knee and back pain and also increases the well-being. The leather used in the lace-up is breathable which prevents fungus growth and disallows swelling.

Cream Sandal by Von Wellx Germany

Each shoe in the collection gives a gentle pressure to the reflex zones of soles enhancing the blood circulation and helping in achieving a balanced metabolism.

“The feet need to breathe during the summers and thus we came up with the sandals collection in different colours and styles so that everyone can find something that they like,” says Ashish Jain, director and CEO of Von Wellx Germany.

Price on request. Available at www.vonwellx.com and other online platforms.