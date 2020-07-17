This week, Casio announced the launch of a whole new range of watches under its G-shock, Baby-G, Sheen and Edifice categories. The watches are available on the brand’s official website.

Some of the watches to look out for are the GM-6900 Series by G-shock (with stainless steel metal bezel, shock resistance and electro-luminescent backlight, afterglow and flash alert), the high-spec, super-slim Edifice (with phone linking capabilities, sapphire crystal with non-reflective coating, 100-meter water resistance smartphone link and phone finder), the G-MS line up of watches from Baby-G (flat and sharp bezel, pyramid cut hour markers, octagonal crown, solar powered, 100-meter water resistance and pink gold- / gold ion-plated case) and Sheen (50-meter water resistance, Swarovski crystals on the dial and stainless steel mesh band).



Rs.8,995 upwards. Available online.

