Pink Peacock Couture, one of the country’s premier bridal couture and luxury prêt lines for men and women, is loved for its creative blend of traditional embroidery with contemporary silhouettes. One of the most coveted designer labels, this Mumbai-based brand concentrates on creating the most exquisite embroidery techniques. From opulent silks to delicate ruffled nets, handpicked rich fabrics are brought to life with the most intricate handwork. The six-year-old label that also operates online, has come up with an exquisite summer collection Melange, and we had a chat with entrepreneur and designer Masumi Mewawalla about its creation. Excerpts:

Tell us about your newest collection, Melange.

Melange is a creative fusion of Western and Indian silhouettes with a colour palette ranging from pastels to navy. The entire collection has a lot of ruffles, and a stunning statement blend of geometric and floral hand-embroidered patterns that make the clothes stand out at any occasion during the day or night, making the wearer look effortlessly elegant and glamorous.

Pink Peacock Couture's summer edit Melange

Your advice on summer fashion?

Wear lighter colours and natural fabrics like cotton and linen, as that will keep you cool and create the summer vibe. Embrace loose flowy clothes made of lace and crochet. Summer wardrobe staples consist of crop tops and off-shoulder tops. Keep it light, comfortable, chic and cute.

What will be the wedding and festive look like, given the kind of situation this year?

Along with masks and social distancing, this year’s weddings and the festivities are going to be seeing a lesser number of guests, with more intimate ceremonies, which will be very unusual in India. However, I also feel that the bridal wear market will never become extinct although it will shrink drastically. Consumers will still dress up for weddings and festivities, with brands like ours providing them with the up-to-date styles at a reasonable budget.

​Pink Peacock Couture's summer edit Melange

What will be the general fashion trend for Autumn / Winter this year? What do we expect from your house?

Autumn/Winter 2020 is going to see a lot of casual, simple, easy-to-wear clothing as consumers are mostly at home. Comfortable, sustainable, ethically produced and multifunctional clothing will top the trending charts in fashion this upcoming season. Our Autumn/Winter ’20 collection will comprise fall colours and pastel shades with intricate 3D embroidery, handwork and gemstone embellishments to add that classy bling.

What’s your forecast for the fashion industry in the post-pandemic situation?

I feel a lot of consumers will be more focused on shifting towards ethical and sustainable brands for their clothing. I aim at incorporating sustainability slowly and gradually into Pink Peacock Couture too.

sharmishtha.g @newindianexpress.com

@sharmidas