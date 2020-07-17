International watch and accessories brand Daniel Wellington has just launched a new timepiece - The Iconic Link Lumine - touted to be their most exclusive design yet. It is an extension of their widely popular Iconic Link collection, which hit stores in September last year.

This particular design was conceptualised by the brand’s in-house team in Stockholm and is expected to be launched in over 50 markets globally through online, retail and exclusive wholesale partners.



The design features a two-tone link bracelet crafted from polished stainless steel, which are contrasted with refined rose-gold-plated metal. It also has an eggshell white dial that is decorated with 12 Swarovski crystals.



“The Iconic Link Lumine is minimal enough to remain classic and timeless, with just enough lavishness to make it the ultimate statement watch,” says Ebba Kilman, CMO of Daniel Wellington.



Radhika Apte, Brand Ambassador, Daniel Wellington India says, “I have always admired and connected with Daniel Wellington’s elegant and minimalistic designs; the new Iconic Link Lumine is yet another classic timepiece that completely resonates with my personality. I am thrilled to be a part of this launch and can’t wait to add this bejeweled timepiece to my collection.”



The watch is priced at Rs 17,999.

