Habba, an organisation that works to support artisans and artisan communities across the country, has launched a heartwarming initiative for Rakshabandhan. In an effort to help artisans who have been badly affected by the pandemic, they hope to send 100,000 rakhis to soldiers across the country through their ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Artisan’ initiative.

Wondering how it works? All you have to do is log on to habba.org, enter your name, email and city, type a message you wish to convey to the soldiers, then choose the number of rakhis you wish to send and make the purchase. Each rakhi costs Rs.100, and you will also be able to see how much the artisan, who is creating the rakhis, will make from your purchase.

Habba has teamed up with NGOs, who work with rural artisans, across the country to source the rakhis. The rakhis will be sent to Indian army bases around the country with help from the army. The exact location of the army bases will not be disclosed due to security reasons, but customers will get an email to confirm when their order has been delivered.

Details: habba.org

