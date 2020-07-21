While socialising and mass festivities have been restricted this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the warmth and familial affection around celebrations remain intact. With Rakshabandhan, the purest festival celebrating the bond between siblings, close on the heels, The Body Shop is all set with its rescue plan to make gifting more exciting with its all-new indulgent gift hampers.

The Body Shop's men's essentials gift hamper

Send your across to your brother or sister with these latest gift hampers from The Body Shop that have some fascinating and beautifully crafted products. Delicate British Rose, nourishing Almond Milk and Honey, delectably refreshing Strawberry, rejuvenating Shea Butter, soothing Satsuma or invigorating Moringa, are just a few of the hamper options available for you to choose from.

The Body Shop's Japanese Cherry Blossom range

The Body Shop has also got you covered during this time of crisis. You can order these gift packs online at www.thebodyshop.in or visit your nearest store as well. The Body Shop under its Your Safe Space campaign has ensured all possible safety measures at stores to make your shopping experience stress free and in an environment that is safe for you even in times such as this. Additionally, the UK-based brand ensures contactless and safe free home delivery option on online orders.

Price Range: Rs 695 to Rs 4,190