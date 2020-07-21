One of the leading menswear brand Peter England is all set to offer a fashionable and stylish range of clothes with anti-virus and bacteria-resistant properties. The brand has collaborated with Switzerland-based textile innovation leader HeiQ to bring the unique HeiQ Viroblock fabric technology to India.

Under this collection, Peter England will be launching workwear, loungewear and face masks to meet the new lifestyle demands of the new-age consumer. The HeiQ Viroblock fabric is specially infused with virus-resistant properties to ensure safety by inhibiting the persistence and growth of viruses and bacteria on its surface.

For masks, the fabric retains these properties up to 30 gentle washes and for apparel, it's up to 20 gentle washes.

“Safety and protection have never been more important than it is today, given the current pandemic facing the world. we have patterned with HeiQ and will be launching workwear, face masks and loungewear in phases to address the country’s need for protection and safety,” says Manish Singhai, COO, Peter England.

Peter England's anti-viral collection



In addition to the antiviral technology, Peter England has independently enhanced their mask offering with droplet resistant finish and Smart Straps. The droplet repellent finish makes the fabric hydrophobic. This repels contagious droplets on the mask's outer surface, making it a perfect shield for the consumer.

The smart straps used in the mask have a soft-finish and three-

way adjustment to provide comfort, fit and a choice to carry the mask around the neck, when not in use. Face contour design with chin mask and nose-clip make the mask sit over the consumer’s face comfortably. All these power-packed features come in varied styles and patterns, making this a comprehensive protective gear that's equally comfortable and stylish.



“The team at Peter England undertook a thorough yet rapid learning about HeiQ Viroblock technology in order to quickly incorporate it to their offerings, both in fashion masks and apparels. We worked closely with the teams to ensure that products are fully validated in their performance to ensure protection from the current pandemic,” says Carlo Centoze, co-founder and CEO of HeiQ.

Peter England’s new collection is currently available at www.peterengland.com and will shortly be available across the country through the brand’s retail outlets and multi-brand counters.