High-end, sustainable accessory label Mix Mitti that encourages wildlife conservation through its products, has launched special eco-friendly and cruelty-free Rakhi kits for this Raksha Bandhan that includes Rakhi, Roli and Chawal, and cute-looking Mix Mitti coin pouches.

Rakhi kit by Mix Mitti

“We have thought of giving an entirely new meaning to this festival. We have introduced these special kits that have wood-engraved rakhis with cotton threads that are fully eco-friendly and cruelty-free. The Mix Mitti coin pouches that will contain the Rakhi, Roli and Chawal, are made out of completely reusable materials. Moreover, whatever profit we will make from the sales, would go to animal welfare trusts" says Shivangi Bajpai, founder of the brand.

Giving a whole new value to this meaningful festival, you can help promote the idea of conserving wildlife and nature and do your bit while celebrating with close ones with safety measures in place.

Price – Rs 245 per kit. You can order on mixmitti.com