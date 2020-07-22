Celebrating love for a sibling is one of the most precious sentiments and nothing highlights love like a gift customised to perfection. This Raksha Bandhan indulge your sibling with Jaipur Watch Company’s timeless range of unique made-to-order watches.

These elegant and exclusively handcrafted watches from JWC are conversation starters, set to make heads turn. Here are a few options that will make the perfect present for your sibling:

JWC Pocket Watch

The pocket watch: This simulated antique steampunk accessory can be used in multiple ways, wear it around your neck, place it in your pocket or keep it on your work desk—whatever suits your fancy! With a stainless-steel body, the watch boasts of a skeleton dial that is visible through the front and back and embedded with scratch-resistant sapphire crystals. It has a hand-wind mechanical movement that creates an impressive 50-hour power reserve. It is gold plated with intricate engravings.

JWC Ring Watch

The ring watch: This is the world’s tiniest watch and can be flaunted on any finger. Made with gold (white/yellow) and set in diamonds and mother pearl, this 24 mm watch is truly inimitable and is sure to raise quite a few eyebrows.

JWC 3D Printed Watches

The 3D watch: This unique timepiece with 3D-printed numbers on a rustic dial has a highly polished look and feel. Powered by a premium Japanese Miyota mechanical movement 9015, the watch is complete with genuine high-quality handcrafted leather straps.

JWC Handpainted Watch

The hand-painted watch: Inspired by traditional Ganjifa paintings, this handcrafted luxury is an ode to the virtuosity of local, skilled artisans. Celebrating art and beauty, each dial is distinctive and tells a different story. The patience and precision of the artist signify love, passion and dedication.

Available at www.jaipur.watch