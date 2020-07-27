Choose from a wide range of bespoke juttis and mules that Needledust offers this Rakhi
Every girl loves shoes and what better present for your sister this Raksha Bandhan than a unique pair of Needledust juttis or mules.
You can choose from a wide range of footwear including their recently-launched eclectic Summer 2020 collection, Summer Berry Picnic, that come is soft pastel hues, a bespoke collection in collaboration with the iconic couturier duo Abu Jani and
Needledust Mules are great alternative footwear that's very high on comfort and has the same unparalleled quality of craftsmanship that their juttis are famed for. Made with 100 per cent vegan leather, there cannot be a better sustainable and eco-friendly gift for the environmentally conscious sisters.
Choose your pick from the classic juttis bright shades of reds and yellows to soft pinks, beiges and eternal whites. From chic urban design notes, travel-inspired hand embroideries to traditional yet quirky and fun motifs, there is something for everyone.
Available online at needledust.com