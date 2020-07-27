Every girl loves shoes and what better present for your sister this Raksha Bandhan than a unique pair of Needledust juttis or mules.

Needledust Summer 2020- Dunes of Jaisalmer

You can choose from a wide range of footwear including their recently-launched eclectic Summer 2020 collection, Summer Berry Picnic, that come is soft pastel hues, a bespoke collection in collaboration with the iconic couturier duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, limited edition collection with Swarovski crystals or their other wide range of timeless styles and designs.

Needledust's Ivory Pearls juttis

Needledust Mules are great alternative footwear that's very high on comfort and has the same unparalleled quality of craftsmanship that their juttis are famed for. Made with 100 per cent vegan leather, there cannot be a better sustainable and eco-friendly gift for the environmentally conscious sisters.

Needledust's bespoke Abu Jani Sundeep Khosla's Chandelier mules

Choose your pick from the classic juttis bright shades of reds and yellows to soft pinks, beiges and eternal whites. From chic urban design notes, travel-inspired hand embroideries to traditional yet quirky and fun motifs, there is something for everyone.

Available online at needledust.com