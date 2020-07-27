Kohinoor Jewellers Agra's Rakhi edit, Colour Bonds offer an eclectic range of fine jewellery
Agra-based fine jewellery brand Kohinoor Jewellers Agra has come up with a stylish and sleek Rakhi special range of light stone jewellery, that makes for a perfect gift for your sister.
Aptly named Colour Bonds the colourful edit of smart piece ranging from earrings to bracelets and rings, this range is sure to make your sister happy!
The gorgeous giftable jewels come in brightly coloured semi-precious and precious stones in shades of ruby, sapphire, and emerald and have multi-design earrings, necklaces, rings and bracelets on offer.
Featuring unique and enticing bold shades of rubies, citrine, morganite, aquamarine, sapphires, garnet to name a few, the collection embraces one of the most exclusive assortments of jewels.
Price on request