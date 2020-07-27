Agra-based fine jewellery brand Kohinoor Jewellers Agra has come up with a stylish and sleek Rakhi special range of light stone jewellery, that makes for a perfect gift for your sister.

Earrings from the Colour Bonds range

Aptly named Colour Bonds the colourful edit of smart piece ranging from earrings to bracelets and rings, this range is sure to make your sister happy!

Bracelets from the Colour Bonds range

The gorgeous giftable jewels come in brightly coloured semi-precious and precious stones in shades of ruby, sapphire, and emerald and have multi-design earrings, necklaces, rings and bracelets on offer.

Rings from the Colour Bonds range

Featuring unique and enticing bold shades of rubies, citrine, morganite, aquamarine, sapphires, garnet to name a few, the collection embraces one of the most exclusive assortments of jewels.

Price on request