If your Rakhi shopping is still pending you can surely check out the buy one get one free offer by the high-end pret label Emblaze. Choose an item from the women’s section for your sister and get one from the men’s section absolutely free or vice-versa.

The Rakhi edit by Emblaze

A home-grown brand known for melding modern quirk with luxe elegance has come up with a collection ranges from casual, semi-formal, and formal wear for men and women, in a variety of monotone palettes, replete with sharp silhouettes and intelligent colour blocking techniques.

You can choose from their array of short and long dresses with pleats, frills, layers and embellishments, shapely jumpsuits to tops with interesting flared sleeves and cold shoulders. Men can choose from casual tees to formal suits in cool shades of pastels.

From classy to disruptive, subtle to brazen, uber-cool to sizzling hot—their eclectic edit is designed to cater to a wide age-group. "Keeping in mind the urban lifestyle, versatility is at the very core of our designs, with apparel that can be worn from noon to night. Every outfit reflects our signature design, giving it a characteristic ‘Emblaze’ touch”, says the designer Masumi Mewawalla.

Check out the collection at emblaze.in