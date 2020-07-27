Mia, by Tanishq, one of the most fashionable homegrown jewellery brands has a special offer Lil Joys Sale to make your Rakhi shopping more fun. You can avail of up to 20 per cent discount on all of Mia's exclusive collections till August 31.

Mia’s fashionable and edgy collections surely make for a great gifting option during the special occasion Raksha Bandhan. The dainty designs can be worn for your office video calls, catching up with friends or a cosy dinner date. It can also be simply worn to lift up your mood during a plain work from home day. The light wear jewellery are smartly designed to go with both ethnic and western outfits.

Pendant by Mia by Tanishq

All the exquisite pieces in over 800 unique designs come in 14 karat gold, and suit different tastes and preferences ranging from quirky to classy to elegant and chic. The unique, minimal and extremely versatile creations comprise earrings, pendants, bracelets, rings, necklaces, bangles, chains and nose pins at attractive prices. Fashioned for the women of today, Mia’s exquisite 14 Karat jewellery is a perfect blend of style and elegance that is easy on the pocket too.

Ring by Mia by Tanishq

“The uber-stylish and versatile collections are available in plain gold, gold and diamond and even in coloured stones which will surely add a sparkle to Life’s little joys,” says Shyamala Ramanan, business head of Mia by Tanishq.

Besides the brick and mortar outlets, you can also avail of the offer on miabytanishq.com