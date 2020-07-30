Fabindia has launched a festive collection as we get closer to the festive season. This new collection keeps in mind the current pandemic and lays emphasis on simple, understated pieces.

“With everything around us evolving to accommodate the new normal, there are certain things that remain constant, like the need to celebrate and express the solidarity with communities that underlines our shared traditions.This year, our offerings are dedicated to the craftspeople who light up our festivities year after year with their skills, and whose livelihoods are linked to the festive season. We invite customers to support the beauty of woven fabrics, in fresh silhouettes and designs to mark the season,” says Anuradha Kumra, President, Apparels.

The colour palette ranges from soft white, cream and gold to tota green, haldi yellow, pink, coral, blue and sea-green. The weaves that make up the collection include Chanderi, Maheshwari and Benarasi, highlighted with zari work. One can choose from kurtas, dresses, shirts, crop tops, saris, lehengas and skirts besides printed scarves and accessories.

Available across all stores.

