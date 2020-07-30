Gucci's Fall/Winter 2020 advertising campaign conceptualised by Creative Director Alessandro Michele is a look at what goes on behind the scenes, and explores the idea of looking at things from a different perspective.

The models who feature in the videos and photographs were given the task of being the 'authors' of the campaign with a brief to shoot or film themselves in their natural everyday-spaces, going about their regular daily business.

“I decided to let the clothes travel towards the houses of the cast of models – the characters that have

embodied my stories for years; individuals I chose precisely, over time, for their uniqueness that

usually brings my campaigns to life. I asked them to represent the idea they have of themselves, to go

public with it, shaping the poetry that accompanies them. I encouraged them to play, improvising with

their life”, Alessandro explains.

You can see the models knitting, gardening, sunbathing, brushing their teeth, hanging out on the roof of a building, jumping off a bed, with pets and even playing darts while skateboarding indoors on a polished wooden floor.

Watch the campaign video here: