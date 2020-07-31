This week, your Instagram feed may be filled with a lot more monochrome photos of women than you are used to seeing. As part of the viral ‘Women Supporting Women’ trend, people are ’gramming black-and-white pictures of themselves, sharing a message of female empowerment, shouting out to the ones who nominated them to participate, and nominating others to carry on the thread.

When Dipu Krishnamurthi began working on the sleep and loungewear edit for her brand Azurina, little did the Chennai-based designer know that the collection — which is deeply influenced by the women in her life — would launch amidst this very global movement. “Each style was conceptualised, designed and even named after the women in my life. Individual silhouettes draw from the spunk and the attitude of these women and you see them in tangible terms of colour, prints and styling cues,” explains Dipu,” as she runs us through her lookbook.

Lady luck

Now, while you could term the timing of the launch serendipitous, the Summer ’20 edit is well thought of — in terms of global fashion trends, and with it the brand positions itself as perfect for work-from-home and lockdown dressing. “We already have a good amount of runway. The customers already know who we are and what we do. We have had sleepwear and loungewear for about six to seven years, and it’s just that we are expanding it in a much bigger way now.”

What’s in a name?

The Elliott and Marina sets are odes to Chennai’s much-loved Elliot’s and Marina beaches. “They are very feminine names and they have had such an impact on my life. As a label, Azurina is also very Chennai in its spirit, and is inspired by the sea coast and its colours.”

Boardroom to bedroom

Among the highlights are a series of PJ sets named Mehr. Designed with a formal business shirt in mind, this 100 per cent cotton set is structured, but slightly oversized and easy-to-wear. We love the wooden buttons and the roll-up sleeves which make it the perfect loungewear offering that you can also

sport on a casual day outdoors.

Self-care & chill

Translating into one of the brand’s most laid-back and playful collections yet, the line features night shirts, kaftans, and tunics, shorts and PJ sets in the mix — in short, the wardrobe most of us have fallen back onto since quarantine started. “When we were ideating the collection, the overall creative process was to design ensembles and separates that embodied the idea of ‘when style, cool and wellness go on holiday together’. Our girl is bold, cool, active, and she works. When she comes home, she wants some time for tranquillity and self-care, and this is what we are offering her,” says the engineer-turned-management graduate-turned-fashion designer, who started Azurina in 2010.

In tow with the general laidback vibe of the collection, the line is also restrained in its use of colours and has a dominant palette of ivory, blues, green and pink. This pairs perfectly with the dainty floral motifs, creeper prints and stripes, and accentuates the line’s feminine charm.

Collection starts at Rs 2,500 onwards.