Giving consumers a chance to support weavers and artisans, especially during the ongoing health crisis, GoCoop, an online marketplace dedicated to handmade and handwoven garments, is all set to host the second edition of Go Swadeshi Online, an online exhibition. The first-of-its-kind exhibition will showcase everything from handloom saris, fabric, stoles and dupattas to home decor and accessories.



The 15-day event comes at a time when the handloom sector is in dire need of support, owing to the ongoing pandemic. The spread of COVID-19 has severely disrupted the supply chain, which has in turn had a negative impact on the industry. Through this sale, GoCoop is hoping to do their bit for the artisans they work with.



One can expect to shop for uppada saris from Andhra Pradesh, Molakalmuru silk saris from Karnataka, jamdanis and tangail saris from West Bengal and Maheshwaris and Chanderis from Madhya Pradesh. In addition, there will also be embroidered sarees, dupattas and stoles by the Lambadi community, and handcrafted home accessories by women artisans from tribal areas.

Rs.500 upwards. August 1 - 15. Details: gocoop.com

