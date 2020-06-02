Masaba by Nykaa unveiled a collection of fragrances, following the success of their line of lipsticks and nail enamels. An extension of designer Masaba Gupta’s aesthetic, it is a collection of six fragrances geared towards different personalities of modern women.

Commenting on the launch, Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO, Nykaa says, “Since our first collaboration with Masaba to launch her lipsticks and nail enamels collection, I have been impressed by her resolute belief in what her brand stands for. Her innovative and fearless spirit reflects in her creations and is something we at Nykaa admire and embrace. I have always felt that it is the unique ability of a fragrance to capture a mood, a moment, and let us dream. We are very proud to be launching Masaba's first collection of fragrances so she can continue to tell her wonderful stories through a new medium of perfumes.”

The options include Burn Babe (boasting an oriental and woody scent with notes of vetiver, patchouli and sandalwood), Free Spirit (opens with bergamot and grapefruit, which blends into pink pepper and finishes with aromas of amber, oud and musk), Croc N Roll (orange blossom and osmantus with layers of musk, leather and amber), Wild for You (cypress and birch notes with suede, amber and praline), Spot On (bergamot, tea and osmantus) and Uptown Girl (mix of of fresh blooms).

Masaba Gupta said, “Masaba by Nykaa Fragrances is a line for empowered women who do not need to fit into a preconceived mould. By creating this line, I wanted to elevate the spirit of every woman who experiences the joy of our fragrances. We’ve worked very hard to ensure that each fragrance is different from the other and I really want everyone to celebrate their unique personalities, yet have a kindred spirit when it comes to wearing that signature perfume... and that is what Masaba by Nykaa is all about”.

Part of the proceeds from sales of the perfumes will go towards supporting migrant workers and their families with basic essentials and care packages.

Rs.1,800 for 100 ml. Available online

