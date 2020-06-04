With the country entering the unlock phase, Hyderabad-based fashion innovator Gaurang Shah launches his eStore to support the vast number of weavers across India, who has taken the worst hit due to the lockdown that lasted more than two months.

The e-commerce initiative, shop.gaurang.co, is part of the couturier's strategy to fuel his label's growth by tapping the huge pool of online consumers yearning to buy his woven wonders.

Apart from this, he also launched an e-store for handcrafted fabrics and mill-made fabrics. Customers can visit www.indianemporium.org, an associate brand, hugely popular for its huge array of handcrafted fabrics and mill made fabrics. One can choose from a variety of dyeable fabrics such as cotton, silks, chiffon, crepe georgette, tussar and matka which can be dyed to any colour.

A Gaurang Shah creation

There will be in-store pop-up initiatives too to promote other talented young designers. The first show will debut in Hyderabad on June 10 for three days wherein he will showcase 100 exclusive work of four textile designers including Ujjawal Dubey, Anjul Bhandari, Mayyur R Girotra and Sakshi Mehra.

Backing a community of his 800+ workers and several hundreds of artisans, the online initiative will also feature a wide range of classic, versatile, and statement pieces, all handwoven, which were till now only available at the physical stores that he has in Hyderabad, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, and the UK (Notting Hill in London) & the US (Soho in New York City).

A Gaurang Shah creation

“This initiative expands the brand-consumer outreach and aims at providing real-time access to own latest hand-woven arrivals. This also supports the ecosystem and sustenance of weavers. I wanted our online store to amplify the voice of India’s jamdani craftsmanship plus fortify our efforts to further encourage, promote and preserve our weaving heritage,” says Gaurang.

Shoppers will get access to the finest, inventive fabric fusions, motifs, colour, and textures in different sizes like the in-store range created in the designer's looms. The collection infuses yarns like khadi, muga silk, tussar silk, organza, and silk. Currently, deliveries will be made in all zones except for containment zones.