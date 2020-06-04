Following the opening up of public spaces and businesses, Kaya Clinic has reopened its doors in Bengaluru. The clinic will follow standard operating procedures in accordance with the rules laid down by the state government, and the guidelines issued by B&WSSC.

Out of 10 Kaya Clinics in Bangalore, nine are now fully functional. Some of the safety measures in place include setting up a COVID-19 taskforce to look at every aspect of clinic safety and hygiene protocols, UVC sanitisation of service rooms/grooming rooms after every service, pre-screening and temperature checks of consumers, staff and vendors and health declaration forms, use of masks, gloves, sanitizers, PPE kits that are SITRA-certified by staff and therapists and extensive safety manual for employees, vendors and consumers.



“Every clinic will undergo enhanced deep sanitization regularly to ensure the safety of our customers, staff and experts. We have designed a new campaign ‘Kaya Safe’ to encompass our obsession with safety which is very much called for in this situation. We want our customers to feel safe and visit our clinics to avail the services they have been missing out on for the last two months. Each of these services will be performed under the supervision of doctors under the ambit of Kaya safety. A robust training programme for each clinic staff member has been undertaken with our experienced dermatologists leading the process with expertise,” said Rajiv Nair, Group CEO - Kaya Clinic.